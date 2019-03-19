Get to know the 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year a little better.
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Francesco Molinari
Considering he has arguably been the hottest golfer on the planet for the last 12 months and won earlier in 2019 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Molinari has become a common feature in the worlds top 10 golfers.
Get to know the Open Champion with these 20 facts below…
1. He is a West Ham Fan due to Gianfranco Zola managing the East London side in 2008
2. He lives in London and practises at The Wisley in Surrey
3. He married his now wife Valentina in 2007. The pair have two children – Tomasso and Emma
4. He and his brother Edoardo played together at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, where the song “there’s only two Molinaris” became popular
5. The two Molinaris also won the 2009 World Cup together for Italy at Mission Hills GC in China
6. He was born in Turin, Italy
7. As well as being a Hammer, Francesco is a massive Inter Milan fan – arch rivals to his home side Juventus, who his brother supports
8. He secured the winning half point in the 2012 Ryder Cup, known as the Miracle at Medinah, against Tiger Woods
9. Continuing on from number 8, that was revenge for getting beaten by Tiger 4&3 at Celtic Manor two years prior
10. He caddied for his brother Edoardo in the 2006 Masters
11. He turned pro in 2004 off a handicap of +4
12. He is a keen snowboarder
13. He can be considered as the best Italian golfer of all time. He has passed Constantino Rocca’s total of five European Tour wins – Molinari reached six after the Open
14. He is the only European in history to win all five matches in a single Ryder Cup
15. He won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2011, beating Lee Westwood by a stroke
16. He is coached by Denis Pugh and has last year teamed up with Dave Alred and Phil Kenyon – more on his coaching team here
17. He played in his first major championship at Carnoustie in 2007 – it didn’t go well for him, shooting rounds of 76 and 74 to miss the cut at +8
18. He is the first Italian man or woman to win a golf Major
19. His career-high world ranking is 5
20. He won the 2018 BBC World Sports Star award
