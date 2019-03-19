Get to know the 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year a little better.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Francesco Molinari

Considering he has arguably been the hottest golfer on the planet for the last 12 months and won earlier in 2019 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Molinari has become a common feature in the worlds top 10 golfers.

Get to know the Open Champion with these 20 facts below…

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Francesco Molinari

1. He is a West Ham Fan due to Gianfranco Zola managing the East London side in 2008

2. He lives in London and practises at The Wisley in Surrey

3. He married his now wife Valentina in 2007. The pair have two children – Tomasso and Emma

Find out more about Valentina Molinari

4. He and his brother Edoardo played together at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, where the song “there’s only two Molinaris” became popular

5. The two Molinaris also won the 2009 World Cup together for Italy at Mission Hills GC in China

6. He was born in Turin, Italy

7. As well as being a Hammer, Francesco is a massive Inter Milan fan – arch rivals to his home side Juventus, who his brother supports