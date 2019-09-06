Here are 10 things you didn't know about the Kiwi golf presenter and TV personality.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Frank Nobilo
1. Frank Nobilo was born in Auckland and loved rugby league which put him at odds with many of his classmates who thought rugby union was the superior form of the game. He also loved tennis and played a lot with friend Mark Lewis, whose brother Chris got to the final of Wimbledon in 1983.
2. Speaking to Golf Australia, Nobilo said he played golf as an escape. His parents were going through a divorce and he said “golf was my salvation in my teenage years.”
3. Nobilo won the New Zealand Amateur Championship in 1978 on his 18th birthday and only a year later he turned professional. In the beginning he plied his trade on the PGA Tour of Australasia and then went to the Far East.
4. In 1985 he joined the European Tour and picked up his first win there in 1988 at the PLM Open. He would win four more times on the Tour and then once on the PGA Tour at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic in 1997. He beat Brad Faxon in a playoff.
5. He was originally going to study accountancy at university but turned professional instead.
6. Nobilo was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 1997 and after going to the Mayo Clinic he was then diagnosed with inflammatory mono-arthritis. After attempting to play with medication he eventually couldn’t play compete any longer, retiring in 2003.
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Ken Brown
A former professional, and renowned television personality, we…
11 Things You Didn’t Know About Nick Dougherty
We take a look at these facts on…
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Wayne Riley
Take a look at these 12 facts on…
7. Nobilo represented New Zealand at the World Cup 12 times and also played on the Presidents Cup International team three times. He was part of the 1998 team that secured a 20.5-11.5 victory at Royal Melbourne Golf Club which was the International Teams only victory in the Presidents Cup to date. Nobilo contributed two points from four matches both of which came from teaming up with fellow Kiwi Greg Turner (pictured above).
8. Nobilo’s Major record is impressive as he is a golfer who has managed to have top-10s in each of the four Majors.
9. It is believed that Nobilo is a descendent of an Italian pirate. He was once asked about this on Twitter which led to this reply;
10. After his retirement form golf in 2003, Nobilo turned to television. He quickly joined the Golf Channel coverage along with NBC as they are corporate siblings. He then joined CBS to replace Peter Oosterhuis in 2015 and spends time on both cable and network coverage of golf tournaments.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf news.