Here are 10 things you didn't know about the Kiwi golf presenter and TV personality.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Frank Nobilo

1. Frank Nobilo was born in Auckland and loved rugby league which put him at odds with many of his classmates who thought rugby union was the superior form of the game. He also loved tennis and played a lot with friend Mark Lewis, whose brother Chris got to the final of Wimbledon in 1983.

2. Speaking to Golf Australia, Nobilo said he played golf as an escape. His parents were going through a divorce and he said “golf was my salvation in my teenage years.”

3. Nobilo won the New Zealand Amateur Championship in 1978 on his 18th birthday and only a year later he turned professional. In the beginning he plied his trade on the PGA Tour of Australasia and then went to the Far East.

4. In 1985 he joined the European Tour and picked up his first win there in 1988 at the PLM Open. He would win four more times on the Tour and then once on the PGA Tour at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic in 1997. He beat Brad Faxon in a playoff.

5. He was originally going to study accountancy at university but turned professional instead.

6. Nobilo was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 1997 and after going to the Mayo Clinic he was then diagnosed with inflammatory mono-arthritis. After attempting to play with medication he eventually couldn’t play compete any longer, retiring in 2003.