12 Things You Didn’t Know About Gary Woodland

35-year-old American Gary Woodland is pretty unknown given the rise of some other American golfing stars like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. So to rectify that somewhat we have taken a look at these 12 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Woodland was born in Topeka, Kansas back on the 21st of May, 1984.

2. After high school Woodland attended Washburn University on a basketball scholarship but left after one year. He then attended Kansas University on a golf scholarship. Whilst there he studied sociology and had a successful collegiate career winning four tournaments.

3. He gave up on his basketball career after playing against Kansas University. He said to TaylorMade; “They were so much bigger and faster then we were.

“I quickly realised I wasn’t going to be able to play basketball as a professional – I probably could’ve gone overseas and played, but I wasn’t going to be able to do it as a career.”

4. In golf, Woodland turned professional in 2007

5. Four years later he won his first event on the PGA Tour at the Transitions Championship. This came just weeks after he lost in a playoff at the Bob Hope Classic to Jhonattan Vegas.

6. Alongside Matt Kuchar, Woodland helped win the World Cup of Golf with the United States.

7. During this years Waste Management Phoenix Open, Woodland surprised Amy Bockerstette from Special Olympics Arizona to play the iconic 16th hole with him. The moment went viral and you can watch the brilliant moment below.

8. At the start of his professional career Woodland fluctuated between the Nationwide and PGA Tours.