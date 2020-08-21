Get to know Major Champion Georgia Hall better with these facts.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall is only 24-years-old and yet is already a Major winner and Solheim Cup winner. A star of English golf, get to know her a little better with these 16 facts.

1. She is from Bournemouth.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 7

3. She turned pro in 2014.

4. With her victory at the 2018 Open Championship, she became the first Englishwoman to win a major since Karen Stupples’ Ricoh Women’s British Open triumph in 2004.

5. Hall is just the fourth Englishwoman to win a major after Stupples, Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas

6. She made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, where Annika Sorenstam’s Europe lost to Juli Inkster’s USA side in Des Moines, Iowa. She was the only European to appear in all five matches. In 2019 she went undefeated in four matches to help Europe narrowly win the Cup.

7. She won the LET Order of Merit and Player of the Year accolades in 2017.

8. Her middle name is Kelly.