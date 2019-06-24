Check out these 12 facts on Graeme McDowell you may not already know.
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Graeme McDowell
A Major winner and previous Ryder Cup hero, the Northern Irishman has achieved a lot in the game of golf.
Below, take a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Graeme McDowell
1 Won the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach where he won by one stroke over Gregory Havret.
2 Was the first player since Paul Lawrie at the 1999 Open Championship to come from the United Kingdom and win a Major Championship.
3 He has played on four Ryder Cups and has been on the winning team three of the four.
4 He has won 9 points from 15 matches. (8 wins, 5 losses and 2 halves).
5 He turned pro in 2002 and won in his fourth start, at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters.
6 McDowell had a cameo appearance in the US show Entourage but it was eventually cut from the show.
7 McDowell was awarded an MBE in 2011 in the New Years honours list. .
8 He is an avid Manchester United fan, so much so he skipped the 2011 Masters par-3 tournament to watch the Champions League quarter-final between United and Chelsea.
9 He got awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Ulster for services to golf.
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
30 Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy
Here we take a look at 30 things…
Exclusive Interview: Rory McIlroy’s Coach
Michael Bannon, Rory McIlroy's Coach offers some candid…
Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie?
Diamond was best man at McIlroy's wedding
10 McDowell is a partner in owning a restaurant called Nona Blue, a restaurant that is situated by Lake Nona in Florida. (pictured above)
11 When he was building his home in Lake Nona, McDowell hired interior designer Kristin Stape to do the work. They started dating and got engaged in 2012. They became married in 2013.
12 McDowell secured the crucial point during the 2010 Ryder Cup, winning 3 & 1 over Hunter Mahan.
A man who has performed when the pressure has been at its highest, McDowell could be vital to European hopes of winning the 2018 Ryder Cup.