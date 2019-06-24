Check out these 12 facts on Graeme McDowell you may not already know.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Graeme McDowell

A Major winner and previous Ryder Cup hero, the Northern Irishman has achieved a lot in the game of golf.

Below, take a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Graeme McDowell

1 Won the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach where he won by one stroke over Gregory Havret.

2 Was the first player since Paul Lawrie at the 1999 Open Championship to come from the United Kingdom and win a Major Championship.

3 He has played on four Ryder Cups and has been on the winning team three of the four.

4 He has won 9 points from 15 matches. (8 wins, 5 losses and 2 halves).

5 He turned pro in 2002 and won in his fourth start, at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters.

Golf Monthly Instruction

6 McDowell had a cameo appearance in the US show Entourage but it was eventually cut from the show.

7 McDowell was awarded an MBE in 2011 in the New Years honours list. .

8 He is an avid Manchester United fan, so much so he skipped the 2011 Masters par-3 tournament to watch the Champions League quarter-final between United and Chelsea.

9 He got awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Ulster for services to golf.