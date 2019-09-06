Get to know the former pro and current broadcaster Henni Zuel

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Henni Zuel

1. She was born in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

2. Her dad is English and her mum is Mauritian.

3. Zuel was inspired to play golf aged nine after watching Jose Maria Olazabal‘s 1999 Masters triumph.

4. She was formerly known as Henni Brockway before using her mother’s maiden name, Zuel.

5. Henni had a decorated amateur career, winning numerous high-level junior and amateur titles including the English Under-15 Championship, Central European Under-16 Championship, Dorset Ladies County Championship, Girls’ British Open Championship and Welsh Ladies Open. She also represented Europe at the 2007 Junior Solheim Cup in Sweden.

6. She joined Nick Faldo’s ‘Team Faldo’ after being selected by the six-time Major winner. This allowed her to compete all over the world.

7. Her handicap was 2 at the age of 13.

8. She was the youngest ever player to join the Ladies European Tour aged 13 as an amateur.

9. She knows David Beckham having previously been signed to the same management company as him. “He is an inspiration to me – he has helped me a lot with advice and how to deal with different things,” Zuel told the Daily Mirror in 2008.

9. She is a buddhist.

10. She retired from professional golf in 2015 after struggling with injuries including a slipped disc in her spine.

11. She is an adidas ambassador.

12. She worked as a broadcaster for Sky Sports before joining GOLFTV in 2019 to lead its Tour player coverage. She works exclusively with Tiger Woods as well as Francesco Molinari.

13. She was married to Argentinian pro golfer Tano Goya from 2015-2018

14. She tweeted that she is “a firm believer in getting rid of dress codes. Fullstop. Not an amendment or softening, just no dress code.”