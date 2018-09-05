Henrik Stenson makes his fifth Ryder Cup appearance this year at Le Golf National
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson makes his fifth Ryder Cup appearance this year at Le Golf National after being selected as one of Thomas Bjorn’s wildcard picks.
The Swede is one of Europe’s most popular, and best, players having won the Race to Dubai twice and the 2016 Open in record fashion.
1. He played badminton and football as a child.
2. His family didn’t play golf, he was introduced to the game by his friend Pontus who lived down his road. They would go to the driving range together.
3. He became the first Swedish male golfer to win a major.
4. He was born in Gothenburg, Sweden.
5. In 2013 he became the first man to win both the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai. He also won both season-ending Tour Championships at East Lake and in Dubai.
6. He is left handed.
7. He began playing rounds aged 12 where he got a handicap of 18 from the ladies tees. By the next summer his handicap was 9. He was a scratch handicap aged 18.
8. He married his wife Emma in 2006 in Dubai. They met at the University of South Carolina and have three children – Lisa, Kalle and Alice.
9. He and Emma moved to Florida from Dubai in 2012. They live on the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club estate.
10. He has never become world number one, but has spend 24 weeks as world number two in his career, the same as Colin Montgomerie. Only three men have spent longer as world number two without reaching the top spot – Olazabal (35 weeks), Furyk (39 weeks) and Mickelson (270 weeks).
11. He has won 20 times as a pro, including 11 European Tour titles and six PGA Tour titles.
12. In 2008, he and Robert Karlsson won the World Cup of Golf for Sweden.
13. He and Karlsson each have 11 European Tour titles, the most by a Swede. Alex Noren has 10 though so may catch them up.
14. His favourite sport is Formula 1, closely followed by tennis, skiing and football.
15. His five favourite golf courses are St Andrews, TPC Sawgrass, Augusta National, the Majlis Course at Emirates GC and Le Golf National.
16. His golfing idols growing up were Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo. Stenson said, “I have played with both and even if they were past their prime it’s a great memory to have!”
17. He launched Henrik Stenson Eyewear in January 2017.
18. His career on-course earnings are just shy of $30m.
19. His total of 264 for four rounds at Royal Troon in the 2016 Open is a record in all men’s majors, and his -20 total matches Jason Day’s 2015 USPGA record.
20. He is a Celtic fan.
