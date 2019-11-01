11 Things You Didn’t Know About Honma

The Japanese brand has shot to prominence in recent years. Here are 11 things you didn't know about it.

Here are 11 things you didn’t already know about the Japanese club manufacturer.

1. Founded in 1959, the Tsurumi Golf Centre Company was created by the Honma brothers and three years later their first clubs emerged onto the golf market

2. The Japanese company is famous for its remarkable craftsmanship. Many of the workers at their factories have been their for decades perfecting their craft.

3. Honma hand-roll their own shafts, have 100 individual craftsmen handling each and every club during a 156-step production process, and all their clubs also go through a final human-eye inspection before leaving.

4. LPGA Major champions Shanshan Feng and So-Yeon Ryu both use Honma golf clubs.

5. The company headquarters is in Tokyo however their historic plant in Sakarta continues to build clubs. The Honma family have had a long relationship with the Sakarta region to the point where songs have been written about the Honma family’s wealth there.

6. During the 1990’s the company struggled after the economic bubble crisis in Japan. In 2005 it filed for bankruptcy protection and yet was eventually bought by Liu Jianguo, a Chinese businessman in 2010. A golf fanatic, Liu wanted to create a premium golf brand.

7. Their five-star Beres sets retail for around $60,000!

8. Justin Rose signed with Honma in 2019 and currently has a driver, irons and wedges made by the brand. Other well known players who have uses Honma clubs in the past are Patrick Reed and Paul Casey.

9. One of the key philosophies Honma abide by is to build the performance and technology around the aesthetics. They believe that you have to like what you are looking down on first.

10. After Donald Trump won the 2016 US Presidential election, Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe gave him an expensive Honma golf club as a gift.

11. Their stock shafts are called Vizard which is a victorious wizard. (Victory + Wizard = Vizard).

