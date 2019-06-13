15 Things You Didn’t Know About Jason Day

Get to know former World Number One Jason Day a little better...

1. He was introduced to the game by his father who sadly passed away when Jason was just 12 years old

2. His coach and former caddie Colin Swatton persuaded him to attend golf college in Australia, where Day read and was inspired by a Tiger Woods book and used Woods’ achievements by age to measure his own progress

3. He has a street named after him in his hometown of Beaudesert, Australia (south of Brisbane). They named it ‘Jason Day Drive’ after his 2015 season

4. His 2015 season was the best of his career, reaching the World No.1 spot, winning his maiden Major at the USPGA Championship and four other PGA Tour titles

5. Also in 2015 he won the Don Award by Sport Australia Hall of Fame and was the inaugural recipient of the Greg Norman Medal. He also won the Queensland Sports Star of the Year award and won the Greg Norman Medal again in 2016

6. His mother was diagnosed with lung cancer and given just 12 months to live in early 2017. She has the cancerous mass removed from her lung and is now recovering some two years later

7. His career earnings exceed $45m

8. He now lives just outside of Columbus, Ohio

9. He turned professional in 2006 after winning the Australian Amateur Stroke Play, Master of the Amateurs and Queensland Amateur

10. He married his now-wife Ellie in 2009. They have two children together, a son named Dash, a daughter named Lucy and another son named Arrow

11. His father was of Irish-Australian descent and his mother is of Filipino descent

12. Eight of his Filipino relatives, including his grandmother, died in Typhoon Haiyan in 2013

13. His 2015 USPGA Championship winning score of -20 is the joint-lowest score-to-par in Major history along with Henrik Stenson’s 2016 Open Championship winning total

14. He has won 16 times as a pro including one Major, 12 PGA Tour victories and two WGCs

15. He has spent 51 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking