10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jason Dufner

2013 USPGA champion Jason Dufner is one of the quietest and most enigmatic players on the PGA Tour. Usually he keeps his cards close to his chest and not that much is known about him away from the golf course. To help rectify this somewhat we have created this post with 10 things you didn’t already know about him.

1. Dufter was born in Cleveland, Ohio back in 1977.

2. At the age of 11 he moved to Washington D.C. with his family and three years later he moved again to Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

3. He would later attend Auburn University where he studied economics. Whilst playing golf there he won three times and won Honourable Mention All-American golf honours in 1997.

4. Dufner was married to Amanda Boyd from 2012 to 2015.

5. They had a French bulldog together called Louie which has its own Instagram account.