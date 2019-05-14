How well do you know the 42-year-old American? Take a look at these 10 facts you may or may not know about him.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jason Dufner
2013 USPGA champion Jason Dufner is one of the quietest and most enigmatic players on the PGA Tour. Usually he keeps his cards close to his chest and not that much is known about him away from the golf course. To help rectify this somewhat we have created this post with 10 things you didn’t already know about him.
1. Dufter was born in Cleveland, Ohio back in 1977.
2. At the age of 11 he moved to Washington D.C. with his family and three years later he moved again to Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
3. He would later attend Auburn University where he studied economics. Whilst playing golf there he won three times and won Honourable Mention All-American golf honours in 1997.
4. Dufner was married to Amanda Boyd from 2012 to 2015.
5. They had a French bulldog together called Louie which has its own Instagram account.
6. He has played in one Ryder Cup (2012), and one Presidents Cup (2013). He was on the losing side at Medinah in 2012 but was part of a victorious American side a year later at Muirfield Village in his native Ohio.
7. Before putting his current Titleist irons in the bag Dufner was the envy of many on Tour thanks to his National Custom Works blades which were simply stunning as you can see below.
8. He is sponsored by Dude Wipes who famously make “flushable wipes for on the go and at home sh-uations”.
9. Dufner started a social media craze called ‘Dufnering’ after he was pictured looking disconsolate at a youth and family centre in Texas.
10. Dufner won his sole Major title at the 2013 PGA Championship. This came two years after he lost to Keegan Bradley in a playoff at The Atlanta Athletic Club.
