7 Things You Didn’t Know About Jazz Janewattananond

1. Born in Bangkok, Thailand, the 24-year-old’s real name is Atiwit and was given the nickname Jazz by his father, who was a huge jazz music fan.

2. His father also introduced him to the game of golf at the age of eight and just two years later he started winning junior events. He would turn pro at the age of 15 in 2010.

3. At the end of the 2016 European Tour season, Jazz took a brief sabbatical from golf to join the monkhood. Whilst there he shaved his head and prayed in silence most of the day. He claims this has made him happier, calmer and was a huge factor in his up-turn in form.

4. At the Final Stage of Q-School in 2017, Jazz chipped in for eagle at the last hole to secure his European Tour card. In an interview afterwards he said; “I held it together until the last hole and I just thought ‘I can only try my best here’. To see the ball go into the hole was amazing and it is still going through my mind now. I can’t believe I made an eagle to get in on the mark.”

5. Jazz is yet to win his first European Tour title however he has already won six times on the Asian Tour. This included four wins in the 2019 calendar year, two of which came back-to-back.

6. In just his second Major start, Janewattananond played excellently at an incredibly tough Bethpage Black to secure a finish for tied 14th.

7. His best world ranking position is currently 38th.

