14 Things You Didn’t Know About Jim Nantz

Here are 14 facts you didn't know about the iconic sports announcer Jim Nantz.
One of the most recognisable sports announcers on the planet, Jim Nantz has been commentating and anchoring sports events for decades now. His voice is now synonymous with golf in particular but how much do you really know about him?
We take a look at 14 things you didn’t know about him below…
1. His full name is James William Nantz III and he was born in Charlotte, North Carolina.
2. He was born in 1959 and grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and New Jersey.
3. Nantz went to the University of Houston and whilst there he lived with American Masters champion Fred Couples and another professional golfer in Blaine McAllister.
4. He became the public address announcer for the Houston Astros (baseball) and Houston Cougars (American football) whilst attending university.
5. In 2008 and 2009 he won an Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality, Play by Play.
6. A keen golfer, he regularly plays with former US President George H.W. Bush.
7. Nantz played himself in the 1996 Golden Globe nominated move Tin Cup.
8. In 1989 Nantz anchored the television coverage for The Masters for the very first time.
9. Nantz launched the Nantz National Alzheimer Center after losing his father to the disease.
10. In his back garden he has a small replica golf hole based upon the incredible 7th hole at Pebble Beach.
11. In 2007 he became the first sports announced to call the Super Bowl, NCAA Men’s Final Four basketball championship and The Masters, all in the span of just 63 days. He would do this again in 2010.
12. Nantz was married to Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz for 26 years before they divorced in 2009. He was ordered to pay his ex-wife $916,000 a year in child support and alimony, just a snip of his reported $7 million a year salary.
13. In 2012 Jim Nantz married Courtney Richards in a ceremony at Pebble Beach and in 2014 he and his wife welcomed a baby girl, followed by a second child, a boy named Jameson, in 2016.
14. He has been named National Sportscaster of the Year five times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association – these awards came in 1998, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009.
