14 Things You Didn’t Know About Jim Nantz

One of the most recognisable sports announcers on the planet, Jim Nantz has been commentating and anchoring sports events for decades now. His voice is now synonymous with golf in particular but how much do you really know about him?

We take a look at 14 things you didn’t know about him below…

1. His full name is James William Nantz III and he was born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2. He was born in 1959 and grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and New Jersey.

3. Nantz went to the University of Houston and whilst there he lived with American Masters champion Fred Couples and another professional golfer in Blaine McAllister.

4. He became the public address announcer for the Houston Astros (baseball) and Houston Cougars (American football) whilst attending university.

5. In 2008 and 2009 he won an Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality, Play by Play.

6. A keen golfer, he regularly plays with former US President George H.W. Bush.

7. Nantz played himself in the 1996 Golden Globe nominated move Tin Cup.

8. In 1989 Nantz anchored the television coverage for The Masters for the very first time.