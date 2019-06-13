10 things you didn't know about the 2016 USPGA Champion Jimmy Walker

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jimmy Walker

A six-time Major winner on the PGA Tour, and a Major winner at the 2016 PGA Championship, Jimmy Walker has achieved a lot in the game of golf. Take a look at these 10 things you didn’t know about the man born in Oklahoma.

1) He’s very keen on astrology. He owns a telescope and enjoys taking photographs of the moon. He told Golf Digest in 2015; “Orion’s Sword. The Christmas Tree Cluster. The Sagittarius Triplets. These are the interstellar things I see and photograph through astrophotography.”

2) He met his wife, Erin, in 2004 when she was volunteering at a Web.com event he was playing in.

3) She is an equestrian show jumper and writes a blog called Tour Wife Travels which gives an insight to what travelling on the PGA Tour is like, however she hasn’t updated it since 2012.

4) His father-in-law Mark Stiegmeier was the 1975 world champion freestyle skier.

5) Walker turned pro in 2001.

6) He played full-time on the Nationwide Tour in 2003 and 2004 and was the player of the year and leading money winner in ’04.

7) He won three PGA Tour tournaments in the first eight events of 2014, after going 187 starts without a victory.