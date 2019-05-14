Get to know the charismatic American with these 14 things you didn't know.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About John Daly

As a USPGA champion John Daly will once again compete in the tournament that is being held at Bethpage Black in 2019. One of the most eccentric and popular players to ever play the game, take a look at these 14 things you didn’t know about him here.

1. Born in California in 1966, Daly actually grew up in Arkansas and he started playing the game at 4 years old.

2. His first set of clubs were an adult set he cut down. They were so long and heavy that on his backswing the club kept going past parallel – in short these clubs created Daly’s famous swing.

3. Daly famously won the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

4. He has recorded his own country and western music, including an album called My Life.

5. His nicknames are Wild Thing, The Lion and Long John.

6. He won five times on the PGA Tour between 1991 and 2004.

7. In 1995 after winning the British Open in a playoff over Constantino Rocca, he put chocolate ice-cream in the Claret Jug instead of alcohol or Diet Coke.

8. Daly has been promoting Loudmouth Golfs apparel since 2009.

9. Daly supposedly hates flying. This explains why he bought his huge RV and drove to tournaments instead.

10. He is ‘credited’ by the PGA Tour with having the highest ever score on a single hole – he had an 18 on a par-5 during the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational.