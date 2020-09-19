How well do you know US Open Silver Medallist John Pak?

15 Things You Didn’t Know About John Pak

1. He was born and raised in Scotch Plains, New Jersey and grew up playing Royce Brook Golf Club

2. He moved to Orlando, Florida with his dad to pursue his golf career. He is now based in Tallahassee

3. He plays golf for Florida State University, following in the footsteps of the likes of Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Jonas Blixt, and he is currently being home schooled

4. Pak has three older brothers and one older sister

5. He won the Seminole Intercollegiate Tournament in 2018 and 2020, the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate Tournament in 2019 and 2020, and the Sea Best Invitational and an ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Championship in 2019

5. He is a three-time All-American

6. He is currently 8th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, having reached a high of 5th

7. He was ranked as No. 1 in the inaugural PGA Tour University rankings

8. He played on the winning US Walker Cup team in 2019, where he won all three of his matches

9. He uses a full bag of TaylorMade clubs

10. He is a huge NBA fan and also enjoys watching American football

11. The top items on his bucket list are to play all four Majors and play Pine Valley

12. He has won 7 collegiate tournaments

13. He was home schooled for the last three years of high school

14. His biggest win came at the 2019 ACC Championship at Old North State Club in North Carolina

15. As a sophomore in his second year at University, John had the lowest scoring average in Florida State University history at 69.6. He finished first or second in more than half his starts that season, where he won four times.

