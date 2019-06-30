16 Things You Didn’t know About Jon Rahm

Expand Who Is Jon Rahm’s Caddie?

4 He became the first golfer ever to win the Ben Hogan award in two consecutive years. The award is given to the best player in college golf in the United States.

5 In January 2017 he secured his first PGA Tour victory and first professional win at the Farmers Insurance Open. He secured the win with a 60-foot eagle on the 18th.

6 To help him learn English, Rahm listened to a lot of hip-hop. Two of his favourite songs were Eminem – Love The Way You Lie, and Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools

7 His girlfriend is Kelley Cahill, a former javelin thrower at Arizona State.

8 Right now he has six professional wins despite only being a pro for two years.

9 His two best finishes in Majors came in 2018 at the Masters and PGA Championship. He finished fourth on both occasions.

10 From an early age, his father pushed him to move to the United States because he believed thats where the future of golf lay.

11 After attending the 1997 Ryder Cup, his parents Edorta and Angela, took up golf. Jon then followed in their footsteps.

12 Despite not knowing English very well, Rahm managed to secure a 3.6 GPA in his first semester at Arizona State.

13 Rahm is an avid supporter of Athletic Bilbao.

14 He cites Sergio Garcia as his hero and influence.

15 Rahm developed a lot of his skill at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid.

16 In 2014 and 2015, Rahm won two Amateur Spanish National titles.

