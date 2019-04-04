Check out our 15 things you didn't know about the Spanish legend.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Jose Maria Olazabal

Jose Maria Olazabal is one of the very few golfers to have won The Masters twice, achieving the feat in 1994 and 1999. But by no means are they the only milestones in his career. Let’s take a look at 15 things you didn’t know about the Spaniard.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Jose Maria Olazabal

1. He was born in Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain on the 5th of February, 1966. The day before, Real Golf Club de San Sebastian opened right next to the family home.

2. Olazabal’s grandfather, father and mother all worked at the club so he spent a lot of time there as a child.

3. He hit his first golf ball aged 2 and started playing full rounds at six years old.

4. His career was nearly cut short after considerable back and foot pain. At its worst he could barely walk and he was forced to withdraw from the 1995 Ryder Cup as his condition worsened after a series of misdiagnoses.

5. In 1994 he beat Colin Montgomerie in the championship match of the British Amateur.

6. Olazabal formed a lethal, record-setting partnership with Seve Ballesteros during the Ryder Cup. It was known as the Spanish Armada and they combined to win 12 points together with an overall record of 11-2-2 in four balls and foursomes.

7. He turned pro at the age of 19 and won the 1985 European Tour Q-School tournament. He would go on to win Rookie of the Year honours.

Golf Monthly Instruction

8. Between 1989 and 1999 the Spaniard put together a brilliant stretch at The Masters – he notched two victories, a 2nd place and four other top-12 finishes.

9. During his 1994 victory he had 30 single-putts, chipped in twice and 100 per cent sand-save record.

10. His best world ranking is 4th.

11. He is currently 9th in the all-time list for most European Tour wins with 23.