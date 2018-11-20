Check out these 20 things you didn't know about world number one Justin Rose
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose
Justin Rose has reached the summit of Official World Golf Ranking in 2018 after a phenomenal 20-year career.
The Englishman burst onto the scene as an amateur back in 1998 at Royal Birkdale, finishing 4th in The Open, before missing 21-straight cuts as a pro.
However, it’s all been better since with major glory, Olympic Gold, Ryder Cup wins, a FedEx Cup title and plenty of other trophies.
Rose has cemented himself as one of the best golfers of his generation and looks likely to taste major success again in the near future.
Take a look at these 20 facts you didn’t know about him…
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose
1 Rose was born in Johannesburg in South Africa in 1980.
2 He first broke 70 at the age of 11.
3 He has 9 PGA Tour and 11 European Tour victories to go along with an Olympic Gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro. He secured his only Major win at the 2013 US Open and recently picked up the FedEx Cup too along with its $10 million pay cheque.
4 He burst onto the scene with a tied fourth at the 1998 Open Championship as a 17-year-old, but he then famously missed 21 cuts in a row to start his professional career.
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
What clubs does Justin Rose currently use?
Who Is Justin Rose’s Caddie?
Justin Rose and long time serving caddie Mark…
Who Is Justin Rose’s Wife?
Justin Rose married his wife Kate back in
Who Is Justin Rose’s Coach?
The Englishman currently works with renowned coach Sean…
5 At the age of 14 his handicap was +1. He turned pro off of +3 aged 17.
6 Rose has played in five Ryder Cups winning three in 2012, 2014 and 2018, and losing two in 2008 and 2016.
7 He is an avid Chelsea fan.
8 He has graduated from Q-School twice.
9 Justin won the 2007 European Tour Order of Merit.
10 He grew up playing at Hartley Wintney Golf Club in Hampshire which is the home course of Golf Monthly editor, Michael Harris. He then played most of his junior golf at the nearby North Hants.
11 Rose is married to former international gymnast Kate Phillips. They have two children called Leo and Lottie.
12 He has homes in Albany in the Bahamas as well as one in the UK and one in Florida.
13 He was awarded an MBE in 2016 for his services to golf.
14 Unbelievably, Rose went an entire year without missing a cut. That stretch lasted from the USPGA Championship in August 2017 until The Northern Trust in August 2018.
15 His swing coach is Sean Foley, who has previously coached Tiger Woods. Foley also works with Danny Willett.
16 Rose cites his interests outside of golf as: tennis, football, cars, architecture and movies.
17 He is the fourth Englishman to become world no.1 after Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald.
18 He received an MBE in the 2016 New Years Honours.
19 He has been with his current caddie Mark Fulcher for over 10 years.
20 He is currently 6th in the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings with $50m.
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels