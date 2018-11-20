Check out these 20 things you didn't know about world number one Justin Rose

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose

Justin Rose has reached the summit of Official World Golf Ranking in 2018 after a phenomenal 20-year career.

The Englishman burst onto the scene as an amateur back in 1998 at Royal Birkdale, finishing 4th in The Open, before missing 21-straight cuts as a pro.

However, it’s all been better since with major glory, Olympic Gold, Ryder Cup wins, a FedEx Cup title and plenty of other trophies.

Rose has cemented himself as one of the best golfers of his generation and looks likely to taste major success again in the near future.

Take a look at these 20 facts you didn’t know about him…

1 Rose was born in Johannesburg in South Africa in 1980.

2 He first broke 70 at the age of 11.

3 He has 9 PGA Tour and 11 European Tour victories to go along with an Olympic Gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro. He secured his only Major win at the 2013 US Open and recently picked up the FedEx Cup too along with its $10 million pay cheque.

4 He burst onto the scene with a tied fourth at the 1998 Open Championship as a 17-year-old, but he then famously missed 21 cuts in a row to start his professional career.