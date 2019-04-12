Here are 14 things you may not have know about the 2017 USPGA winner Justin Thomas.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Thomas.

Justin Thomas has fast become one of the most exciting and successful players on the PGA Tour winning some huge tournaments. He will be looking to add a Green Jacket to that list in 2019.

But how well do you know the 2017 USPGA champion? Take a look at these 14 facts on him below.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Thomas.

1. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky.

2. Thomas already has nine PGA Tour wins to his name. His first tour win was back in 2015 in Kuala Lumpur at the CIMB Classic, beating Adam Scott by one stroke.

3. Thomas and Jordan Speith have known each other since they were 14. They have become firm friends, with both players representing the US in the 2007 Evian Junior Masters.

4. Golf runs in the Thomas family, with both his father and grandfather playing professionally. His grandfather played in the US Open, where he was once paired with Arnold Palmer.

5. Justin began playing golf at the age of 2. His father Mike, a club pro introduced him to the game.

6. Aside from winning a major, Thomas has two main goals in golf. To be World No 1 and to make the US Ryder Cup team. He has achieved both of those goals in 2018.

7. Justin is a massive University of Alabama football fan. He played college golf there.