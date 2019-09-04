A former professional, and renowned television personality, we take a look at 12 things you didn't know about Ken Brown.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Ken Brown

The presenter famous for his on-course escapades especially at Augusta National, Ken Brown is a crowd favourite amongst the golfing fraternity. But how much do you actually know about the former professional golfer? Well in this piece we have taken a look at 12 things you didn’t already know about him.

1. Kenneth John Brown was born in 1957 on the 9th of January.

2. Brown started his career in golf as a greenkeeper. Brown said; “When I left school, first of all I was a greenkeeper for six months at my home club of Harpenden Common – I worked in the morning and golfed in the afternoon. After six months, there was a job advertised at Verulam Golf Club for an assistant professional and I thought, ‘Let’s go for it!’ I got the job at £10 per week in 1974, and just did what an assistant club professional does.”

3. He is entirely self-taught.

4. Brown had four wins on the European Tour and won once on the PGA Tour at the 1987 Southern Open.

5. Arguably his finest win, Brown won the Glasgow Open in 1984 by a colossal 11 shots.

6. Two of his nicknames include The Walking Cigarette, and The Walking One-Iron.

7. Brown competed in five Ryder Cups and was on the winning team twice, in 1985 and 1987.

8. He published a book on putting called One-Putt: The Ultimate Guide To Perfect Putting. On the cover Lee Westwood is quoted as saying; “you will hole more putts and understand why by reading this book…I read it and so should you.”