Get to know the charismatic American Kevin Kisner with these eight things you didn't know about him.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner is an incredibly popular player on the PGA Tour and has several PGA Tour victories to his name that result in his ranking inside the world’s top-50.

But how well do you actually know him? Here are eight things you may or may not already know about him.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Kisner

1. American Kevin Kisner was born in Aiken, South Carolina on February 15, 1984.

2. He’s married to Brittany Anne DeJarnett.

3. They have two children called Kathleen and Henry. Kathleen was born in June 2014, right before Kisner played in his first Major Championship at the US Open. Henry was born in September 2017 and the family resides in Kisner’s hometown.

Related: Kevin Kisner What’s In The Bag?

4. So far, Kisner has had three PGA Tour victories. The first came in 2015 at the RSM Classic, which he won by six strokes. Two years later he won the Dean and DeLuca Invitational and then he beat Matt Kuchar to secure the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title.

Golf Monthly Instruction

5. Kisner picked up the game from his father, Steve. In 2014 at the US Open, Kisner surprised his dad on Father’s Day by getting him to caddie for him over the last few holes. “I realised the reason he wanted me to do it, so I couldn’t turn it down,” Steve said. “I was choked up, it means a lot.”

6. Kevin Kisner surprised his long-term caddie Duane Bock in 2017 by buying him a Ford F-150 truck.

7. Kisner has made one appearance for the United States and that came at the 2017 Presidents Cup. He produced three points from four matches during the event, which included two halved matches and two victories.

8. Kisner went to the University of Georgia and studied business Management. He is still a proud Georgia Bulldog and often has bets with people like Justin Thomas over college sports. One one occasion, Kisner had to wear an Alabama Crimson Tide jersey out on the course which he did not enjoy!

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram