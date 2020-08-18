Get to know American professional golfer Kevin Na a little better with these facts.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Na

How much do you know about the American golfer? Well if it isn’t a lot we have got you covered with these 13 facts.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Na

1. Kevin Na was born in Seoul, South Korea on September 15th, 1983.

2. Eventually, at the age of eight he and his family would move to California and he became an American citizen at the age of 18. He told PGATour.com; “My mother is an American citizen, and so when I turned 18 — I was born in Korea, so when I turned 18 I basically had a choice. I could become an American citizen or stay a Korean citizen, and I chose to be an American citizen and so I just filled out the paperwork and got it in the mail.”

3. Na would leave his high-school, Diamond Bar High School, at the age of 17 to focus on his golf career.

4. Na took up the game of golf when he was nine years old.

Related: Kevin Na What’s In The Bag?

5. His wife is called Julianne and they have been married since 2016.

6. He and his wife have two children together called Sophia Ria and Leo LeeWoo.

Golf Monthly Instruction

7. Na has had four PGA Tour victories. His first came in 2011 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and his most recent came at the 2019 edition of the same tournament.

8. Na famously had a 16 on one par-4 during the 2011 Valero Texas Open. What gets forgotten though is that despite being 12-over par on one hole, he shot an 80 which means he played the rest of his round in four-under.

9. Na has made over $33 million during his career so far.

10. He appeared in a January 2010 episode of “CSI: Las Vegas” on CBS along with Rocco Mediate, Duffy Waldorf, Gary McCord and David Feherty.

11. His best world ranking to date is 19th.

12. He and his family currently reside in Las Vegas, Nevada.

13. After winning the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge, Na won a 1973 Dodge Challenger, which he promptly gave to his caddie.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram