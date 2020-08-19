Take a look at these eight facts on the American professional golfer Kevin Streelman.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Streelman

Kevin Streelman is perhaps one of the players in the world’s top-100 rankings that people know the least about at the moment. Which is exactly why we have created this post on the eight things you didn’t already know about him.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Streelman

1. Streelman was born in Winfield, a village in Illinois located just to the west of Chicago. He was born on November the 4th, 1978.

2. The American attended Duke University and studied Sociology there. He also played on the collegiate team during which time he posted 20 rounds of under par golf and had 10 top 20 finishes. As a senior in 2000-01, he carded 73.4 stroke average.

3. Streelman earned his PGA Tour card for the first time after he finished tied for 14th in the final stage of the 2007 PGA Q School to earn full playing privileges for the 2008 season.

4. Streelman has had two PGA Tour victories during his career so far. The first came at the 2013 Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank. He won by two strokes from Boo Weekley and managed to jump 130 odd spaces up the world-rankings.

Golf Monthly Instruction

5. His second win came at the 2014 Travelers Championship thanks to seven straight birdies to end his round. He shot the tied-lowest round of the day, 64, to win by one stroke. The win got him to his best career world ranking position to date, 36th.

6. It has been reported that Streelman burned out three cars logging in more than 300,000 miles criss-crossing the United States while playing various Tours

7. He has earned more than $20 million during his career so far.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

8. Streelman unexpecetedly met his wife Courtney in Las Vegas back in 2004. She is a former collegiate swimmer for University of Miami (Fla.) and Arizona State University. They have two children together called Sophia and Rhett.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram