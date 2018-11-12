How well do you know the European Tour legend?

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood won his 24th European Tour title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa and is now back on top of the European Tour’s all-time money list with just over €36m.

Get to know the Englishman a little better with these 20 facts…

1 Westwood’s best Ryder Cup was in 2004 at Oakland Hills Country Club where he produced 4.5 points out of 5.

2 His middle name is John

3 Became world number one in October 2010 knocking Tiger Woods off the top. He held the top position for a total of 22 weeks and was first English golfer to do so since Faldo.

4 He is the European player that has played in the most Ryder Cup winning teams ever, with 7.

5 He has secured 23 points across ten Ryder Cups.

6 On the European Tour, he won his first two playoffs in tournaments in 1996 and 1998. He then lost his next 5, one a year from 2007 to 2011.

7 Westwood has an OBE which was awarded in the 2011 Birthday honours list.

8 Westwood is a big fan of Nottingham Forest and also sponsors his semi-pro team Worksop Town FC.

9 Westwood was married to Laurae Coltart, the sister of Scottish Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart. They divorced in 2015.

10 They have two children together, Sam and Poppy.