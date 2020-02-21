One of South Africa's finest golfers, here are a collection of things you didn't already know about Louis Oosthuizen.

A Major champion and multiple winner on the European Tour, Louis Oosthuizen is one of South Africa’s finest exports in the game of golf.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Louis Oosthuizen

1. His real name is Lodewicus Theodorus Oosthuizen.

2. At the start of his golf career he was a part of the Ernie Els Foundation, which gave him financial and educational assistance as well as playing opportunities.

3. He turned professional in 2002.

4. Oosthuizen once shot 57 at his local course, Mossel Bay Golf Club in South Africa. At the time he was 19 years old.

5. He is only the 7th golfer to finish as a runner-up in all four Majors.

6. In his free time he likes to hunt, watch the Cape Town-based Stormers rugby team and also the Springboks.

7. He is one of four players to have an albatross at The Masters which came during the 2012 tournament.

8. His best world ranking is 4th which he earned back in 2013 after victory at the Volvo Golf Champions.

9. He has over 91,000 Twitter followers and over 69,000 Instagram followers.

10. Oosthuizen’s sole Major win came at the 2010 Open Championship in which he dominated St Andrews and won by seven strokes. The South African has also lost in playoffs at the 2012 Masters and 2015 Open Championship once again hosted at St Andrews.

11. After victory in 2010, the first thing he bought with the prize money was a tractor for his farm in South Africa. This farm is next door to his parents home.

12. Oosthuizen owns his own wine company.

