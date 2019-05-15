Take a look at these eight facts on the 2009 U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Lucas Glover

American Lucas Glover was the last man to win a Major at Bethpage Black, the host of the 2019 USPGA Championship. A decade ago, Glover won the U.S. Open by two-strokes over Ricky Barnes, Phil Mickelson and David Duvall. The tournament was best remembered for the hideous weather that hit the area and would eventually push the tournament to be finished on Monday instead of the usual Sunday.

But how well do you the 39-year-old American? Take a look at these eight facts you didn’t already know about him.

1. He was born in Greenville, South Carolina on the 12th of November 1979.

2. Glovers biological father is called Ron Musselman, a former baseball player. But once Lucas’ mother remarried to a man called Jim Glover, Lucas adopted his surname.

3. He attended Clemson University where he was named first-team All-American in 2000 and 2001. He also represented the United States at the Walker Cup in 2001.

4. His first year on the PGA Tour was in 2004 but he despite earning over $500,000 dollars, he had to go back to Q-School. He managed to again earn his card and improved massively in 2005.

5.In that 2005 season he had his first win on the PGA Tour at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort. He collected three PGA Tour titles in total – one in 2009 and one in 2011.