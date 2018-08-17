Here we take a look at some interesting facts about 2018 Ryder Cup vice captain Luke Donald

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Luke Donald

Luke Donald makes his debut as a Ryder Cup vice captain this year alongside Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson.

The five vice captains will be working under Dane Thomas Bjorn as Europe seek to regain the Ryder Cup after losing it 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016.

1. He went to Northwestern University in Chicago

2. He has lived in Chicago ever since, although he has recently put his home on the market and is basing himself in Jupiter, Florida

3. He turned pro in 2001

4. He married his wife Diane in 2007 in Santorini, Greece. They have three daughters – Elle, Sophia and Georgina

5. Donald was world number one for 56 weeks

6. He was awarded an MBE in 2012 for services to golf

7. Became the first person to win the money lists on the PGA Tour and European Tour in the same season in 2011

8. In 1999, he won the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships men’s title, beating Tiger Woods’ scoring record

9. He became the first amateur to win the Chicago Open in 2000

10. He has a passion for wine and even brought out a Luke Donald Collection of wines in 2018

11. Was made an honourary life member of the European Tour in 2012

12. He was signed with Top Flite in his early days as a pro (they owned the brands Strata and Ben Hogan which he used). He has been with Mizuno since 2004

13. His brother Christian caddied for him until 2009. He was with Paul Casey from 2009-2011, Martin Kaymer from 2011-2012 and is currently on the bag of Brendan Steele

14. His career on-course earnings are just shy of $36m

15. During his spell as world number one in 2011 he was working with elite performance coach Dave Alred, who helped Jonny Wilkinson and more recently, Francesco Molinari

16. He was club champion at Beaconsfield Golf Club aged 15