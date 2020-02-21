Here are a selection of facts about Australian professional golfer Marc Leishman.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Marc Leishman

1. He was born in Warrnambool, Victoria and he played at Warrnambool Golf Club as he lived across the street from the course.

2. His dad is a seven-time club champion at the golf club but Leishman beat him when they were paired together at the age of just 13.

3. The Australian turned pro at the age of 21.

4. He has played on four President’s Cup International teams to date.

5. Greg Norman was his hero growing up but he modelled his swing on Ernie Els.

6. In 2009 he became the first Australian to win the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.

7. To date he is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour including some big tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Invitational, BMW Championship and Farmers Insurance Open.

8. His favourite sport is cricket but he said in the past he likes Aussie Rules Football and surfing too.

9. His best world ranking is 12th.

10. Back in 2016, the Aussie partnered with Back Bay Brewery to create Leishman Lager which was served at a gala for the Begin Again Foundation. Leishamn told the PGA Tour; “I’m not smart enough to know what I want to put in beers and all that to make it taste a certain way. So, I left that to the brewers, but I did put the hops in the first batch.”

11. The Begin Again Foundation was started by Leishman and his wife Audrey after she recovered from a life-threatening bout with toxic shock syndrome, sepsis and acute respiratory syndrome.

12. The beer is based in Virginia Beach which is where the Leishman’s currently reside and can be bought at over 100 local places in the region with some of the proceeds going to the foundation.

13. His best finish in a Major came at the 2015 Open Championship where he lost in a playoff with Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen.

14. He and his wife Audrey have three children together.

