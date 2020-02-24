A multiple European Tour winner, we take a look at 12 things you didn't know about Matt Fitzpatrick.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Fitzpatrick

Despite only being in his mid-20’s Matt Fitzpatrick is already a five-time winner on the European Tour and has become a firm fixture of the world’s top-50 golfers. But how well do you actually know the Englishman? Here are 12 facts you didn’t already know about him.

1. Fitzpatrick was born in Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

2. He is a Sheffield United fan and as a result his putter cover has the club emblem emblazoned on it as you can see below.

3. Matt has a younger brother called Alex who is also a top golfer. He played in the 2019 Walker Cup, six years after Matt competed in the event.

4. Fitzpatrick rose up the ranks of the amateur game quickly becoming the number one amateur in the world in 2013 and 2014. He held the honour for a total of 21 weeks.

5. After getting to the number one spot, he attended Northwestern University to play for the golf team, the Wildcats. He left after just one semester.

6. He turned professional after the 2014 US Open where he was the only amateur from 11 players to make the halfway cut. He finished at +11 for the four rounds at Pinehurst No.2.

7. He picked up his first win at the 2015 British Masters. Afterwards he acknowledged that a new car might be on the horizon after several fellow professionals ripped into him for driving a Ford Mondeo. Speaking to reporters at the time about his dream car he said; “It’s an Ascari A10 but my dad won’t let me spend it all on that”.

8. His best finish at a Major came at the 2016 Masters where he finished tied 7th.

9. In 2018 he became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to defend an Omega European Masters title.

10. He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2016 at Hazeltine. He only played in two matches and lost both as the Americans surged to a 17-11 victory.

11. Fitzpatrick has iconic caddie Billy Foster on the bag who has worked with golfers like Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Darren Clarke in the past.

12. His best world ranking to date is 24th.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more tour player content.