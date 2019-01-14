Get to know nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar better with these 15 things you didn't know about him.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar has been one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour for the last decade or so.

The American has won nine titles including a WGC and the Players Championship and is often referred to as a ‘top-10 machine’.

Get to know him a little better with these 15 facts…

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Kuchar

1. He was born in Winter Park, Florida and started playing golf when he was 11-years old after his mum upgraded their country club membership to include golf activities.

2. Kuchar won the US Amateur in 1997 beating Joel Kribel 2&1.

3. He then turned pro in 2000 which was the same year he got his bachelors degree in management.

4. However, originally he wanted to become a professional tennis or basketball player.