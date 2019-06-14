Here are 15 things that you may not know about four-time European Tour Winner, Matt Wallace.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Wallace

In 2018 Wallace had the best season of his career and shot up the world rankings to 44th place. He now has become a regular feature of the worlds top 50 and is chasing a 2020 Ryder Cup spot, so get to know him better with these 15 facts…

1. After finishing at Aldenham School in 2008, Wallace spent two years working for Hollister, partying, and occasionally playing county golf, before his Dad told him he needed to decide on a career.

2. He spent a year in Alabama at Jacksonville State when he was twenty, but dropped out after being selected for England Golf’s elite squad.

3. He decided to play on the Alps Tour instead of the Euro-pro tour because he wanted to travel.

4. In 2016, Wallace won six times on the Alps Tour having only played in nine events.

5. He recently became an ambassador for for The Belfry and will lead campaigns for one of the Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland.

6. He plays golf at Moor Park Golf Club, Rickmansworth and has spoken of pretending to compete against the members while stepping onto the first tee in pro-events.

7. Wallace has charged up the Official World Golf Rankings from 1,173rd at the end of 2015 to 44th at the start of 2019.

8. He won three times on the European Tour last year at the Hero Indian Open, BMW International Open and Made in Denmark.

9. He made a hole-in-one during the 2018 USPGA Championship whilst playing with Jordan Spieth.

11. Wallace is a huge Manchester United fan and even has the club’s Devil mascot as a headcover.

12. Wallace has been dating Chelsie Joce for four years. She even has an Instagram account ‘Girl on Tour’ where she documents her travels as a WAG.

13. The 28-year-old loves wine, often posting images of himself indulging in a glass or two on his social media channels.

14. He starred in the 12th episode of the 48th series of a ‘Question of Sport.’

15. His parents are PE teachers, and he played a number of sports to an elite-level as a child. His Dad also played rugby for the Wasps in the 1970s.