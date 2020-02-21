8 Things You Didn’t Know About Matthew Wolff

Already a winner on the PGA Tour winner, here are 8 facts you didn't know about Matthew Wolff.

Matthew Wolff is one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment thanks to his incredible college career, unorthodox swing, and his PGA Tour victory in 2019. To make sure you know about him, here are eight things you didn’t already know about him.

1. American Matt Wolff was born in Simi Valley in California and grew up in Agoura Hills in the same state. This is also where he currently resides.

2. Wolff originally committed to play golf at the University of Southern California but then withdrew this to attend Oklahoma State.

3. Whilst there he helped the team win the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. The team, which consisted of rising European star Viktor Hovland, Kristoffer Ventura, Austin Eckroat, Zach Bauchou and Wolff beat Alabama 5-0 in the final.

4. A year later Wolff would win the individual competition shooting 10-under, five strokes better than any other player in the field. This performance would earn him the Haskins Award, which is a trophy celebrating the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the United States. Other winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas.

5. Wolff has one of the funkiest swings on Tour at the moment and he acknowledges that coaches and professionals have all tried to change it. Speaking to the Golf Channel about one particular pro, Wolff recollected; “He said that he wanted to give lessons to me, because he said that he could ‘fix me. He said my swing wouldn’t last.”

6. Whilst playing junior golf, Wolff started working with George Gankas a coach in California. Gankas said that when he first saw the swing he thought it was cool and thought about changing some things, but decided against it.

7. He collected his first PGA Tour win at the 3M Open in 2019 in which he shot 62-65 over the weekend.

8. Whilst at University he was part of the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta.

