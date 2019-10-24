Here are a dozen facts on the Japanese brand.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Mizuno

It may not be a golfing Goliath when compared to brands like Callaway or TaylorMade, but Mizuno has still been involved in golf for decades now and has always gone about its business in its own distinct way. Here are 12 things you didn’t know about the brand.

1. The brand was named after its founders Rihachi and Rizo Mizuno. The company was formed in 1906 and called Mizuno Brothers Ltd.

2. Mizuno started in the sports business by selling western equipment in a store the brothers opened in 1906. They originally sold baseball equipment after Rihachi fell in love with the sport after watching a game when he was 18 years old.

3. In 1913, he and Rizo started manufacturing their own products and 20 years later they moved into the world of golf club manufacturing.

4. Their first golf products were called Starline and the company quickly built a reputation for its quality thanks to the export of its clubs to Europe.

5. The company became renowned for its craftsmanship. For example, at the time irons were usually forged with one mould but this created inconsistency. Mizuno used two moulds which limited the need for hand-grinding.

6. Mizuno irons have been used in several Major championship victories including all six of Nick Faldo’s, all four of Brooks Koepka‘s and Tiger Woods‘ first at The Masters in 1997.

7. After only two years of making golf clubs, the golf club showroom at Mizuno was the world’s largest.

8. One of the key ideas in Mizuno is that rather than pay professionals to use their products, they believe there is no greater validation of quality than when a pro uses them without being paid. For example Brooks Koepka continues to use Mizuno JPX 919 Tour irons and yet has no equipment contract.

9. That being said they have signed some quality players in the past like Luke Donald, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperrell.

10. Eventually the brand looked to establish factories worldwide with the first in America being situated in Los Angeles in 1961. They would also set up factories in Germany, France, Scotland and Hong Kong.

11. One of Mizuno’s legendary craftsman, Turbo is Nick Faldo’s personal club-tweaker. Turbo is one of only two Meister Craftsman working at one of Mizuno’s main facilities in Yoro. To obtain such status takes years and several tasks must be fulfilled to exacting specifications.

12. Their current headquarters are based in Osaka on a man-made island.

Their current headquarters are based in Osaka on a man-made island.