12 Things You Didn’t Know About Nike Golf

Nike may not be in the equipment manufacturing game anymore but it still produces apparel that some of the best players in the world use. As a result it is still a big player in the game of golf and to make sure you know about the company, here are 12 things you didn’t already know about it.

1. Nike made its introduction into the game of golf in 1984 with its first line of shirts and shoes.

2. David Duval won the first Major title for Nike equipment at the 2001 Open Championship hosted at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

3. In 2006 Nike became the number one apparel brand globally in golf.

4. The first player to sign an endorsement with Nike was Seve Ballesteros in 1985.

5. Tiger Woods signed with Nike in 1996 for a reported fee of $40 million over five years. This agreement would be extended several times over the years, including a reported five-year $100 million deal in 2001.

6. In February 2002 Nike clubs became available at retail for the first time. Tiger also put the driver, irons and wedges into play at the WGC-American Express in Ireland and the iconic development site ‘The Oven’ opened that year.

7. Nike currently have some of the best players in the world signed to wear its clothes and shoes. For example Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Michele Wie.

8. Some of the brands most iconic lines of clubs include: SasQuatch, Victory Red, Vapor, and Covert.

9. Rory McIlroy signed with Nike in 2013 for 10 years and $200 million.

10. Nike sponsored the now-Korn Ferry Tour for seven years in the 90s, with the Tour known as the Nike Tour. It was originally called the Ben Hogan Tour when it began in 1990.

11. The company was an official sponsor of the 2008 USA Ryder Cup team.

12. Nike officially stopped making golf equipment back in 2016.

