14 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Cantlay

1. He is from Orange County, California

2. He began playing golf at the age of 3

3. He was world no.1 amateur for 55 weeks. He holds the record for most continuous weeks as world number one with 54, and his total of 55 weeks at the top was the most ever until Jon Rahm overtook that total

4. He was low amateur at the 2011 US Open and 2012 Masters

5. He turned pro in 2012, opting to make the move to the professional ranks early despite two years left of his college degree at UCLA

6. He played just six events from 2014-2016 after fracturing his back

7. His caddie Chris Roth, 23, was killed in a hit-and-run in California in February, 2016. The pair were out bar-hopping and Cantlay attempted to save his best friend, although there was ultimately nothing he could do

8. His first pro victory came in 2013 on the Web.com Tour at the Colombia Championship

9. He cites his interests at ping pong and watching movies

10. He was a member of the 2011 USA Walker Cup side along with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Peter Uihlein and Russell Henley. They lost 14-12 at Royal Aberdeen

11. He shot 60 at the 2011 Travelers Championship, which to this day is still the lowest ever round on the PGA Tour shot by an amateur

12. His manager is Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management, the same agent and company that looks after Tiger Woods

13. He won his first PGA Tour title at the 2017 Shriners Open

14. His second victory on the PGA Tour came at the 2019 Memorial Tournament, where he triumphed by two after a bogey-free final round of 64