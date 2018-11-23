Get to know the five-time Major winner with these 20 facts

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Phil Mickelson

Arguably the greatest left-handed player to ever play golf, Phil Mickelson has won 43 times on the PGA Tour including five major championships

Take a look at these 20 facts on Lefty to get to know him a little better.

1 He has won five Major championships, three Masters, one Open and one USPGA Championship.

2 The only Major he has not won is the US Open. A tournament he has been runner up in six times.

3 Mickelson has had 27 top-fives in Majors.

4 He won the WGC-Mexico Championship this year, which was after nearly a five year drought.