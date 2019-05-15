Take a look at these 8 facts on the Major winner and Sky Sports commentator.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Rich Beem

Not many players can say they stared down Tiger Woods to win a Major championship but that is exactly what Rich Beem did to win the 2002 USPGA at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

During the early stages of the back-nine he had a healthy lead from Woods but Tiger birdied the last four to post a score of nine-under. Beem however held his nerve to win by one stroke to win the biggest tournament in his career.

Currently he is a Sky Sports television commentator and golf analyst and has been with them since 2015.

Take a look at these other eight things you didn’t know about him below.

1. Beem was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1970. 24 years later he turned professional in 1994.

2. Beem would regularly play matches against his father as a youngster. You would think these would be friendly affairs but the complete opposite is true. His father Larry would haze Rich mercilessly which he said was to toughen him up. Rich didn’t beat his father until he played in college.

3. His middle name is Michael

4. Beem was once renowned for his partying – on one occasion he was arrested and spent the night in a Scottish jail after a DUI charge at the 1999 British Open.

5. Beem for a while was best remembered for Alan Shipnuck’s book about him. Called Bud, Sweat and Tees: A Walk on the Wild Side of the PGA Tour, the book covers Beem’s rookie year and wild lifestyle on the PGA Tour.

6. He won three times on the PGA Tour, two of which came in 2002.