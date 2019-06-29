16 Things You Didn’t Know About Rickie Fowler

One of the most popular players on the planet, take a look at these 16 facts you may not know about him.

Rickie Fowler has won several big tournaments on both the PGA and European Tours, however a Major victory alludes him still. Regardless take a look at these 16 things you didn’t know about him.

1 Fowler has won five times in his career, twice on the European Tour and three times on the PGA Tour.

2 When he won the 2015 Players Championship, Fowler birdied the famous island green 17th five times from six attempts throughout the week. This included three times on the final day.

3 Fowler’s best year in the Majors came in 2014 where he had a top-5 finish in each of the four tournaments. He is thought to be one of the best players ever never to win a Major.

4 Fowler wears orange on the final day of a tournament to acknowledge his time at Oklahoma State University.

5 His middle name is Yutaka thanks to his maternal grandfather who is Japanese.

6 Fowler is engaged to American professional pole vaulter Allison Stokke. They got engaged in June 2018.

7 He first broke 70 at the age of 12.

8 Fowler has played a lot of golf with Michael Jordan who is an avid golfer himself. Fowler gave him 5 shots on both the front and back nine.