8 Things You Didn’t Know About Rob Lee

How well do you know the former professional golfer and Sky Sports analyst? Take a look at eight things you didn’t know about him to learn a bit more.

1. Lee was born in London on the 12th of October 1961. He is the son of an Irish watchmaker and Italian mother and we believe he currently lives in Walton-on-Thames.

2. He attended a Catholic school called Gunnersbury and got 10 O-levels before studying horology, which is the study of time and making clocks and watches.

3. Lee shot 27 for nine holes twice on the European Tour. The first was in 1985 at the Monte Carlo Open, and the second came at the 1987 Portuguese Open. The latter tournament he would go on to win which was his second and final victory on the European Tour.

4. Along with Mark Roe, Lee created controversy at the 1987 Open Championship at Muirfield. During a practice day the pair played with paper bags on their heads and hit balls that exploded on impact. At the time Lee said that the Royal & Ancient did not see the funny side; “We did it for a laugh,” Lee recalls. “They wanted to know who was paying us to do it and in their best BBC World Service voice asked if we wanted to play in the Open Championship again. We replied ‘Yes, please’.”

5. His first win on the European Tour came at the 1985 Compagnie de Chauffe Cannes Open, where he beat Welshman David Llewellyn in a playoff.

6. His best finish in a Major came a the 1986 Open Championship hosted at Turnberry. He shot rounds of 71-75-75-73 to post +14 and finish fourteen shots behind Australian Greg Norman.