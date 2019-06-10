Here we take a look at 30 things you may not have known about four-time major winner Rory McIlroy

30 Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy

1. McIlroy is from Holywood, Northern Ireland, near Belfast

2. Holywood Golf Club is where he grew up playing

3. He named his first dog after Ernie Els, calling it Theo (Els’ first name)

4. He got into golf at a young age and was taught by his father Gerry who was a scratch handicap

5. He was coached by Michael Bannon who, incredibly, still coaches him 20+ years later

6. He won the under-10s world championship at Doral aged 9

7. Also aged 9, he appeared on TV chipping golf balls into a washing machine

8. He is reported to have made his first hole in one aged 10

9. At the age of 17, he was the number one-ranked amateur in the world for a week

10. He has been world number one for a total of 95 weeks, the fourth-highest since the rankings came in in 1986

11. He is a huge Manchester United fan

12. He attended the Northern Ireland vs Germany match in Paris at the 2016 European Football Championships

13. He is an Ulster Rugby fan

14. He also loves boxing and regularly attends fellow Belfast man Carl Frampton’s fights

15. He injured himself playing football in the summer of 2015 and subsequently missed the chance to defend his Open Championship title

16. He was engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniaki but the pair broke up in 2014

17. He earned his European Tour card in two starts as a pro, becoming the quickest man to do so in history

18. He is one of three men (along with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus) to have won four majors by the age of 25

19. He lives in Florida and practises at The Bears Club

20. He received an MBE in 2012 for his services to sport

21. He has been named RTE Sports Person of the Year twice, in 2011 and 2014

22. He became the youngest man to earn €10m on the European Tour and $10m on the PGA Tour

23. He created the company Rory McIlroy Inc in 2015

24. He won the Silver Medal at the 2007 Open at Carnoustie

25. He made the cut in the 2007 Dubai Desert Classic as a 17-year-old and would have won almost €8,000

26. He identifies as Irish, Northern Irish and British

27. He got married to former PGA of America employee Erica Stoll in 2017 in County Mayo

28. He topped the Sunday Times’ UK Rich List for sports stars aged 30 or under, with an estimated worth of £110m

29. He has his own line of junior clubs

30. He left school aged 16 to concentrate on golf, with his parents taking up extra part-time jobs to fund his dream