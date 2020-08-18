8 Things You Didn’t Know About Ryan Palmer

Take a look at these eight facts on American professional golfer Ryan Palmer.

An incredibly consistent player on the PGA Tour, Ryan Palmer flies under the radar at most golf tournaments and indeed the golfing world. And yet he has been a regular fixture in the world’s top-100 players for a very long time now so to rectify his rather unknown status, we have taken a look at eight things you didn’t already know about him.

1. Palmer was born in Amarillo, Texas on the 19th of September 1976.

2. Indeed the state of Texas has played a big role throughout his life. Palmer went to Texas A&M University to play collegiate golf and he currently still resides in Colleyville, Texas, a city just to the north-east of Fort Worth.

3. After turning professional in 2000, he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2004 season. In his rookie year he won the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort tournament and since then he has picked up three more PGA Tour victories. The latest of which came alongside Jon Rahm at the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

4. His middle name is Hunter.

5. Palmer’s wife is called Jennifer and they have two children together called Mason and Madelyn.

6. One of his biggest focuses is the Ryan Palmer Foundation. The Foundation was founded in 2004 which was Palmer’s first season on the PGA Tour and Ryan said; “What I want from the foundation is to create opportunities for young people – like I’ve had throughout my life. This is my chance to help children and give back to the communities who have supported me.” Just some of the initiatives the Foundation has done include; Breast Cancer Research, Brighter Smiles Initiative, Ryan Palmer Foundation and College Scholarships.

7. Two of the main sports teams he follows are the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, and Texas A&M University sports teams.

8. Palmer has earned over $28 million during his career so far.

