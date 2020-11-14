Here are eight facts you might not know about professional golfer Sebastián Muñoz

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Sebastián Muñoz

How well do you know the Colombian professional golfer? Here are eight things you may or may not already know about him.

1. Sebastian Munoz was born in Bogota, Colombia and he still resides there today.

2. Got his start in golf from his father at the age of 3.

3. As a youngster he was also proficient at volleyball and disc throwing before concentrating his attention on golf.

4. Munoz eventually played college golf at the University of North Texas (2011-15) with fellow professionals Carlos Ortiz and Rodolfo Cazaubón. He studied Business Administration and Entrepreneurship.

5. He turned pro in 2015 and earned his first PGA Tour card in 2017.

6. Munoz’s win at the Club Colombia Championship on the Web.com Tour was the first win by a Colombian golfer on the Web.com Tour.

7. He is only the second Colombian to win on the PGA Tour after Camilo Villegas.

8. His birthday is on the 4th of January.

