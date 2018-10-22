Here are 16 things that you may not know about the 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia won his 15th European Tour title at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters which was his third-straight victory in that tournament.
The Spaniard will go down as one of the all-time great European golfers, get to know him better with these 16 facts…
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia
1) He was born in Borriol, Spain, near Castellon de la Plana which is just north of Valencia
2) He occasionally turns out for Borriol FC, his hometown club, where he used to be club president
3) His father, Victor, a club pro, began teaching him the game at the age of 3 at the local Club de Campo del Mediterraneo
4) He won his club championship at the age of 12.
5) He was low amateur at the 1999 Masters, and is just the fifth Masters low amateur to go on to win the Green Jacket (Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are the others)
6) Despite born in the Valencian community, Garcia is a huge Real Madrid fan
7) He resides in Crans Montana, Switzerland – Where the Omega European Masters is played at Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club
8) Garcia has made nine Ryder Cup appearances and is the match’s all-time point scorer with 25.5 points
9) Prior to winning The Masters, he had 22 top 10 finishes in majors without tasting success
Take a look at the Callaway gear Sergio… Sergio Garcia's wife has inspired the Spaniard to… In this piece we take a look at… Glen Murray has carried the bag for Sergio… 10) In January he got engaged to Angela Akins, a Texan journalist who works for the Golf Channel. She reportedly plays off 3. They have one child together called Azalea. 11) He is just the third Spaniard to win a major after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal 12) He once said he is not good enough to win a major. At the 2012 Masters, after a third round of 75 he told the Spanish media: “I’m not good enough. I don’t have the thing I need to have. In 13 years, I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to play for second or third place.” 13) As well as golf and football, he is a keen poker player, having competed in PokerStars tournaments. In 2012 he won $35,000 in a tournament. 14) He is a keen tennis player and is good friends with 17-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal 15) He is the third-youngest player to make the cut in a European Tour event at 15 years and 46 days. That was at the 1995 Turespana Open Mediterrania 16) He won the Amateur Championship in 1998 at Muirfield Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Ryder Cup news.
Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?
Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Wife?
Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Coach?
Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Caddie?
Take a look at the Callaway gear Sergio…
Sergio Garcia's wife has inspired the Spaniard to…
In this piece we take a look at…
Glen Murray has carried the bag for Sergio…
10) In January he got engaged to Angela Akins, a Texan journalist who works for the Golf Channel. She reportedly plays off 3. They have one child together called Azalea.
11) He is just the third Spaniard to win a major after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal
12) He once said he is not good enough to win a major. At the 2012 Masters, after a third round of 75 he told the Spanish media: “I’m not good enough. I don’t have the thing I need to have. In 13 years, I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to play for second or third place.”
13) As well as golf and football, he is a keen poker player, having competed in PokerStars tournaments. In 2012 he won $35,000 in a tournament.
14) He is a keen tennis player and is good friends with 17-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal
15) He is the third-youngest player to make the cut in a European Tour event at 15 years and 46 days. That was at the 1995 Turespana Open Mediterrania
16) He won the Amateur Championship in 1998 at Muirfield
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Ryder Cup news.