8 Things You Didn’t Know About Shaun Micheel

Shaun Micheel famously won the 2003 PGA Championship by two strokes over fellow American Chad Campbell. Held at Oak Hill Country Club, Micheel held his nerve throughout the entirety of the four rounds which was impressive considering how tough the conditions and course was playing.

But how well do you actually know the 50-year-old? Take a look at these 8 facts you didn’t already know about him.

1. Micheel was born on January 5th 1969 in Orlando, Florida.

2. He attended Indiana University and turned professional in 1992.

3. Micheel taught himself how to play golf after his parents bought a house on a golf course in Memphis.

4. The 2003 PGA Championship was his sole win on the PGA Tour. He did have a win in 1998 and 1999 on the Asian Tour and Nike Tour respectively. After the win he founded the Shaun Micheel Make-A-Wish Classic, which would raise $3 million and grant more than 600 wishes.

5. He is one of three players to have an albatross at the U.S. Open alongside Chen Tze-Chung and Nick Watney. Micheel made his at the 2010 tournament awn the sixth hole at Pebble Beach.