Here we take a look at six things you didn't know about the golf club manufacturer, Srixon.

6 Things You Didn’t Know About Srixon

A company with countless professional and Major Championship victories, Srixon often gets overlooked when discussing brands in golf. Few know of the history and quality of their equipment so we have given these six facts to wow your golf companions after your round.

1. Srixon is a company owned by SRI Sports Limited which is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. This is part of the Sumitomo Group based in Japan. Usually they manufactured tires and other rubber products before developments in technology lead to improved production in its golf balls. This has similarities with Bridgestone Golf.

2. Despite its Japanese origins, Srixon is currently based in Huntington, California.

3. On Srixon’s website they offer a Hole-in-One recognition packet. The four criteria to fill out and send to them are as follows;

Date of Hole-in-One Course, Hole, Distance Cleveland Golf/Srixon Product used Your name and shipping address

4. Srixon’s list of Tour players past and present includes – Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley, Hannah Green, Inbee Park, Minjee Lee and Ernie Els. Young PGA Tour start Cameron Champ also uses Srixon golf balls to smash the ball over 320 yards.

5. Back in 2007 SRI Sports Limited purchased Cleveland Golf and since then it has been linked with Srixon. As a result many Srixon Tour players use Cleveland wedges in their setups. Cleveland first came into existence in 1979 under the name of the famous Roger Cleveland.

6. Srixon is believed to have the most golf ball patents around the world. It is said that they have more than 500 of them which blows companies like Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade out of the water.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf gear content.