Get to know the American better with these 8 facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Steve Stricker

Captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Steve Stricker will do so back in his native Wisconsin looking to overturn the drubbing the Americans took at Le Golf National. He competes at the USPGA at Bethpage Black this week.

Take a look at these 8 things you didn’t know about him.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Steve Stricker

1. Stricker was born in Wisconsin and grew up playing at Edgerton Towne Country Club.

2. He went to the University of Illinois. Whilst there he earned All-American honours playing for the golf team in 1988 and 1989.

3. Stricker won the John Deere Classic three years in a row from 2009-2011. He posted scores of 20, 26, and 22-under.

Golf Monthly Instruction

4. Many of his peers on Tour gave him the nickname ‘Mr September’ due to his high quality of play at the end of the season. For example between 2007 and 2010, Stricker was the only player to complete all 64 rounds in the Fedex Cup and in those 16 tournaments only twice did he finish outside the top 20.

5. His highest ranking on the Official World Golf Rankings is number 2.

6. Stricker married into a golfing family. His father-in-law and brother-in-law, Dennis and Mario Tiziano both played on the PGA Tour. Mario played 23 events in 2005 and collected over $180,00 dollars.