16 Things You Didn’t Know About Thomas Bjorn

Thomas Bjorn captains the European Ryder Cup team this year at Le Golf National and becomes the first Scandinavian to do so.

Bjorn, the greatest Danish golfer of all time, has won 15 times on the European Tour and has made three Ryder Cup appearances.

Get to know the Dane a little better with these 16 things…

1. He was born in Silkeborg, Denmark.

2. He lives in London and also has homes in Silkeborg and Gothenburg.

3. He is a huge Liverpool fan.

4. He started playing golf aged 6.

5. He has won over €20m on the European Tour.

6. He turned pro in 1993 off scratch.

7. He won four tournaments on the Challenge Tour in 1995 to earn his European Tour card.

8. He went on to win the 1996 European Tour Rookie of the Year award.