Get to know the 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Thomas Bjorn
Thomas Bjorn captains the European Ryder Cup team this year at Le Golf National and becomes the first Scandinavian to do so.
Bjorn, the greatest Danish golfer of all time, has won 15 times on the European Tour and has made three Ryder Cup appearances.
Get to know the Dane a little better with these 16 things…
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Thomas Bjorn:
1. He was born in Silkeborg, Denmark.
2. He lives in London and also has homes in Silkeborg and Gothenburg.
3. He is a huge Liverpool fan.
4. He started playing golf aged 6.
5. He has won over €20m on the European Tour.
6. He turned pro in 1993 off scratch.
7. He won four tournaments on the Challenge Tour in 1995 to earn his European Tour card.
8. He went on to win the 1996 European Tour Rookie of the Year award.
9. Became the first Danish golfer to play in the Ryder Cup in 1997.
10. Known as ‘The Great Dane’.
11. Finished T2nd at the 2003 Open at Royal St George’s after infamously taking three out of a bunker on the par-3 16th in the final round to make a double bogey.
12. He was elected Chairman of the European Tour Tournament Committee in 2007 and held the position until 2016.
13. His older brother Soren was also a good player and the pair once represented Denmark together in the Eisenhower Trophy.
14. He is good friends with fellow Dane Thorbjorn Olesen.
15. He used to chip golf balls into a birdbath in his back garden as a child and that birdbath now sits proudly at his home club Silkeborg Golf Club.
16. His favourite courses are the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai and Loch Lomond in Scotland.
