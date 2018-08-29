Get to know five-time European Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen a little better

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Thorbjorn Olesen

Thorbjorn Olesen is currently Denmark’s best golfer and has won five times on the European Tour by the age of 28.

Olesen’s last victory came at the 2018 Italian Open where a clutch up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole secured victory.

The Dane has had a great season aside from his win in Italy, with a T2nd finish at the BMW International Open, a T6 at the Irish Open, T3 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and 4th at the Nordea Masters.

Olesen looks highly likely to make his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Thorbjorn Olesen

1. His full name is Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen.

2. Thorbjorn translates to ‘Thunder Bear’ in Danish.

3. He was born in Fureso, Denmark, just north of Copenhagen.

4. He lives in London.

5. He is a member at the ultra-exclusive Queenwood Golf Club in Surrey.

6. He turned pro in 2008 off +3.

7. He is the second-most successful Danish golfer on the European Tour with five wins after Thomas Bjorn who has 15. Other notable Danes: Soren Kjeldsen – four European Tour titles, Anders Hansen – three European Tour titles and Soren Hansen – two European Tour titles.

8. He won four times in the Nordic League in 2008 and 2009.