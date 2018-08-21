Here we take a look at 20 things you might not know about Tiger Woods
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods will take part at the Ryder Cup this year whether that be as a player or as a vice captain.
The 14-time major winner has had a brilliant year after returning from a fourth back surgery, highlighted by two top-5s in regular PGA Tour events and two chances to win majors – he finished T6th at The Open and 2nd at the USPGA.
Aside from the obvious ones like the fact that he has won 14 majors and 79 PGA Tour events, here we look at 20 things you might not know about the American…
1. His real name is Eldrick Tont Woods – Eldrick because it has his father’s initial at the start and his mother’s first initial at the end, and Tont is a traditional Thai name.
2. His father was in the army and named his son Tiger because his fellow solider and friend Col. Vuong Dang Phong was also known as Tiger.
3. He was born in Cypress, California.
4. His mother Kultida is Thai and his father Earl was African-American.
5. His father Earl installed golf in him from a very young age, and Tiger would watch his father hit balls in the garage from his high chair from the age of 6 months.
6. He first began playing at the Navy Golf Course which his dad had access to. He shot 48 for nine holes aged 3.
7. He first broke 80 aged 8 and first broke 70 aged 12.
8. He had a glittering amateur career, winning the US Amateur Championship three years in a row from 1994-1996. He is the only man to do that.
9. His ’96 US Am win coincided with his NCAA Championship Division 1 victory. He is one of five men to have won both in the same year – Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ryan Moore are the others.
10. He enjoys all sports, including basketball, soccer and diving.
11. He opened his first golf course in 2016, Bluejack National in Montgomery, Texas.
12. Aged 24, he became the youngest golfer to win the career grand slam.
13. The Tiger Woods Foundation helps children worldwide with education and has reached 10 million.
14. He and ex-wife Elin Nordegren have an 11-year-old daughter named Sam and a 9-year-old son named Charlie.
15. He is 3rd in the European Tour all-time wins list with 40 victories despite never playing a full European Tour season.
16. He attended Stanford University for two years but did not graduate and instead left early to turn professional.
17. He became the first billion dollar sportsman. His net worth in 2018 is currently estimated to be $740m.
18. He is a buddhist.
19. He has spent 683 weeks as #1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, more than double Greg Norman who has spent the second-longest amount of time as world number one.
20. He had a stutter as a child and overcame it by taking classes at school and talking to his dog at nights.
