14 Things You Didn’t Know About Titleist

How well do you know one of the biggest golf brands in the world? If your knowledge is lacking, here are 14 things you didn’t know about the brand.

1. Titleist was founded in 1932 by Phillip E. Young.

2. Young was an amateur golfer who missed a short putt in a match at Bedford Country Club and believed the ball was at fault, not him. Therefore he decided to x-ray the ball in question and found the centre was off. Young contacted MIT graduate Fred Bommer and they then looked to create the perfect golf balls. Their first Titleist ball was ready in 1935.

3. The name is pronounced ‘title-ist’ which signifies to have the most titles. In the game of golf winning is everything not just for the players but club and equipment manufacturers too.

4. The first event Titleist won the ball count was the 1949 US Open at Medinah Country Club.

5. The logo was the creation of office secretary Helen Robinson. Known for her beautiful handwriting, she was once given a piece of paper and asked to write the word ‘Titleist’. What she created became the logo.

6. In the beginning the way Young and Bommer got professionals using their ball was to travel by camper van to tournaments across America.

7. Titleist is an off-shoot brand of Acushnet Process Company which was founded by Young in 1910. It originally specialised in rubber and was named after a river in Massachusetts.

8. Titleist’s Pro V1 ball made its debut on the PGA Tour in October 2000. That tournament was called the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas which was won by Billy Andrade, who was using the new ball.

9. Titleist and Bob Vokey’s partnership started in 1996 and his first project was helping with the Titleist 975D driver. Eventually he would start specialising in wedges.

10. Just five years after they created their first golf ball in 1935, Titleist introduced personalisation. The first double digit numbers were made for Presidents who played golf. Their numbers coincided with their presidential number, for example Obama is 44, Bush 43, Clinton 42 and so on.

11. Titleist have their headquarters in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

12. Pretty much all of the world’s top players have used Titleist clubs at one stage during their career. Right now they have stars like Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson using full bags of their equipment.

13. Titleist started teaming up with Scotty Cameron back in 1994.

14. Former CEO Wally Uihlein is the father of PGA Tour professional Peter Uihlein, winner of the 2013 Madiera Islands Open.

